Stephen King Makes A Bold Statement About Dune's Special Effects

"Dune" is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about films of the year. With its impressive critical acclaim and high box office numbers, even with a dual release on HBO Max (via Variety), it's clear audiences are still enamored with sweeping science fiction epics.

Like modern versions of "Star Wars," "Star Trek," or any fantastical odyssey, the success of "Dune" can be partially credited to its incredible special effects, which add an impressive scope in the way David Lynch's 1984 version of the story could not. Iconic filmmaker Christopher Nolan said it best, calling Dennis Villeneuve's film "compelling at every turn" and "one of the most seamless marriages of live action photography and computer generated visual effects that I've seen."

However, there are some viewers who consume Dune's extraordinary special effects with a much more critical eye. Author Stephen King, whose novels have been adapted into dozens of films, had some shocking words about the movie's involved CGI — though we understand the point he's trying to make.