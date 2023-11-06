Max's Dune TV Series Gets An Official Title & Premiere Window

For many decades, author Frank Herbert's "Dune" was viewed by sci-fi fans as an impossible novel for any filmmaker to adapt. The conversation surrounding the property changed following the 2021 release of director Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," though. The film, which adapts roughly half of Herbert's original novel, is one of the most acclaimed sci-fi blockbusters of recent memory. As a result, "Dune" has become one of Hollywood's hottest potential franchises.

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures don't intend to let the current hype surrounding it pass them by, either. In addition to Villeneuve's planned sequel, "Dune: Part Two," the studios are currently developing a spin-off TV series. The project has long been known as "Dune: The Sisterhood." However, a pair of updates have not only revealed the show's new title but also its potential premiere window. IGN, for starters, reports that the series has officially been renamed "Dune: Prophecy." Meanwhile, Casey Bloys, the Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, announced that the spin-off show is expected to premiere on Max sometime in the fall of 2024.

The two announcements, notably, come several months after multiple members of the series' initial cast and creative team were replaced. Despite the issues caused by those changes, it was reported earlier this year that "Dune: Prophecy" was still able to film in Budapest even amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes because its core actors aren't members of either of those unions, which explains why its premiere window isn't as far away as some fans might have expected.