Why Christopher Nolan Calls Dune 'A Real Gift To Film'

"Dune," Denis Villeneuve's 2021 adaptation of the classic 1965 Frank Herbert novel of the same name, has finally premiered, having been released in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22. Written for the screen by Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth, the film is set in the far future and follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his family in a battle for control of the desert planet Arrakis, which is the only planet with access to a precious and powerful substance called "spice." The new film, titled onscreen as "Dune: Part One," covers about half the material of the first novel, with Villeneuve's intention being to complete the story in a second film (although a follow-up has not yet been fully confirmed).

So far, the response to the film has been largely positive. On Rotten Tomatoes, "Dune" currently holds an 83% Tomatometer and a 91% audience score. Both Villenueve — whose previous directorial projects include 2016's "Arrival" and 2017's "Blade Runner 2049" — and cinematographer Greig Fraser have received much of the praise for the film's stunning visuals. Variety, for one, called "Dune" a "eye-bogglingly vast adaptation" and a "majestically somber and grand-scale sci-fi trance-out."

Along with the praise from critics, "Dune" has another big fan known for appreciating grand cinema — Christopher Nolan. In a recent episode of The Director's Cut podcast, Nolan — the director of "The Dark Knight" trilogy, "Inception" "Interstellar" and more — had some high praise for Villeneuve, while the two were in conversation.