We Now Know Who Will Direct The Pilot For The Disney+ Percy Jackson Series

Thanks to "Percy Jackson" author Rick Riordan, we now know the man Disney chose to helm the "Percy Jackson" television pilot is James Bobin. The director has secured Riordan's blessing, which the author bestowed while announcing Bobin's hiring on his blog. He wrote, "Our pilot director will be James Bobin, who is both a terrific person and an incredibly talented director who checks all the boxes we were hoping for in a partner. [...] James knows the 'Percy' books well. His kids are fans. His humor is wonderful. We are in good hands, demigods, and lucky to have him joining our team."

Previously, Bobin made a name for himself in the realm of young adult-friendly features. According to his IMDb profile, he's overseen the live-action "Dora the Explorer" film starring Isabela Merced, as well as both 2011's "The Muppets" and 2014's "Muppets Most Wanted." More recently, he directed an episode of the charming Disney+ series "The Mysterious Benedict Society."

Bobin joining this epic project should spell good news for longtime fans of "Percy Jackson" who remain apprehensive about a new live-action adaptation. Per a report from Collider, Riordan has been much more involved in this Disney+ series than he was with the movies, an experience he blogged about in 2018. It could very well mean there is a much greater chance of faithfully adapting the novels and their mythology-inspired characters for the streaming service.