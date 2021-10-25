Fans Just Got A Better Look At Henry Cavill's Geralt In The Witcher Season 2

It's been roughly 686 days (or nearly two long, long years) since Season 1 of Netflix's "The Witcher" introduced audiences to a whole new version of Henry Cavill.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's acclaimed adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's novels saw the actor transform into a decidedly less polished — but, let's face it, no less attractive — superhero and general monster-fighting badass in the form of the narrative's titular protagonist, Geralt of Rivia. As Geralt, Cavill breathed life into Sapkowski's outwardly dry and cynical, inwardly restless and hopeful, always curmudgeonly and often reluctant romantic lead. "Witchers shouldn't play at being white knights," Geralt explains, quoting his mentor Vesemir, before doing — essentially and repeatedly — exactly that.

In Season 1, the white-haired warrior slays monsters, saves dragons, and defies (before giving into) "Destiny." He also engages in a battle of wills, powers, and wits with one of the most complex, realistic, and dynamic female leads ever to grace a Netflix original: Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra). With "The Witcher" Season 2 slated to premiere on December 17, fans are hungrier than ever to catch a glimpse of what the series has in store for the anti-Arthurian, pro-gooseberries and lilac non-knight.

Now, thanks to the upcoming issue of Empire, fans have been given exactly that.