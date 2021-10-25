Fans Just Got A Better Look At Henry Cavill's Geralt In The Witcher Season 2
It's been roughly 686 days (or nearly two long, long years) since Season 1 of Netflix's "The Witcher" introduced audiences to a whole new version of Henry Cavill.
Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's acclaimed adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's novels saw the actor transform into a decidedly less polished — but, let's face it, no less attractive — superhero and general monster-fighting badass in the form of the narrative's titular protagonist, Geralt of Rivia. As Geralt, Cavill breathed life into Sapkowski's outwardly dry and cynical, inwardly restless and hopeful, always curmudgeonly and often reluctant romantic lead. "Witchers shouldn't play at being white knights," Geralt explains, quoting his mentor Vesemir, before doing — essentially and repeatedly — exactly that.
In Season 1, the white-haired warrior slays monsters, saves dragons, and defies (before giving into) "Destiny." He also engages in a battle of wills, powers, and wits with one of the most complex, realistic, and dynamic female leads ever to grace a Netflix original: Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra). With "The Witcher" Season 2 slated to premiere on December 17, fans are hungrier than ever to catch a glimpse of what the series has in store for the anti-Arthurian, pro-gooseberries and lilac non-knight.
Now, thanks to the upcoming issue of Empire, fans have been given exactly that.
Empire just shared an exclusive image of Henry Cavill in Season 2 of The Witcher
Building on the sneak peeks teased earlier this year at the Netflix fan event, "TUDUM" (via YouTube), Empire recently shared an exclusive, stunning image of The Witcher himself in all his messy, monster-killing glory. In the image, Geralt can be seen gearing up for a fight, sword-in-hand, against a stark and snowy backdrop, framed by a dimly red-lit window and rather imposing dark green double door. His blackened eyes and grim expression (or, grimmer than usual, at least) reveal he's just downed one of his mysterious, "performance enhancing" potions that give him the eyesight and reflexes of a very large, very muscular, sword-wielding cat.
Although the full issue — and its anticipated interview with Cavill — won't be released until Thursday, October 28, fans can get an early look via Empire Online. Audiences will still have to wait a whole 54 days (but who's counting) to watch the series' sophomore season in full, but they'll no-doubt discover there's plenty to be gleaned from this recent gift of imagery.