The Devastating Death Of JoAnna Cameron

JoAnna Cameron, a TV star of the 1970s best known for playing the lead role in the superhero series "The Secrets of Isis," has died at the age of 70. According to Cameron's "The Secrets of Isis" co-star Joanna Pang Atkins, the actor passed away on October 15, 2021 from complications following a stroke (via Twitter).

Cameron's career began in the late '60s and early '70s with roles in movies like "How to Commit Marriage" and "I Love My Wife." She was also a prolific figure in advertisements and was, in fact, once cited by the Guinness Book of World Records for her ubiquity in TV commercials (via TV Guide). TV, in general, proved to be a fruitful medium for Cameron. She guest-starred on "Columbo" and the series "The Amazing Spider-Man" (which was not one of the web-slinger's best outings). However, for most TV watchers of the '70s, Cameron will forever be known as Andrea Thomas aka Isis, the Egyptian Goddess turned modern-day superhero.

While the series itself was short-lived, it has had a lasting impact that can be felt to this day.