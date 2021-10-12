Evangeline Lilly Drops An Exciting Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Update
Phase 4 of the MCU is well underway, with movies like "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" proving that Marvel films are still a powerhouse in theaters while innovative Disney+ series like "What If...?" explore unexpected corners of the franchise. One of the final projects planned for the arc, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," is in production, and one of its stars, Evangeline Lilly, shared an exciting update about the film's progress.
Lilly has been a part of the MCU ever since she made her initial appearance as Hope van Dyne in the 2015 film "Ant-Man" before taking up the titular mantle of the Wasp in the 2018 sequel, "Ant-Man and the Wasp." Marvel fans are eager to see Lilly again take on her iconic role as the Wasp alongside Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, in a film that is expected to introduce Jonathan Majors in a huge role as Kang the Conquerer. While viewers will just have to wait to see what that conflict will ultimately entail, some expect that Kang the Conquerer could be a threat on par with Thanos.
The last major production milestone fans learned about "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" came from director Peyton Reed, who shared on Twitter that filming had begun in July. There hasn't been much news from the set since, but Lilly just confirmed that the production is continuing according to schedule. Here is the exciting update Evangeline Lilly just shared for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."
Lilly confirmed that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is about halfway through filming
During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress noted how far filming had progressed on "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," giving fans renewed hope for the film's progress. When asked how close production was to finish shooting, Lilly said, "We're just a little over halfway through."
Hopefully, with the movie's filming process past the halfway mark, the official release date of February 17, 2023, for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" will stay intact. Recent MCU films have suffered significant delays due to COVID-19 restrictions. While major studios like Disney have developed methods to accommodate for those challenges, it's all too easy for minor problems to have significant impacts.
In September, the schedule for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" was put in jeopardy when a norovirus outbreak impacted more than 50 crew members at Pinewood Studios, a facility the production was sharing with "Indiana Jones 5," per Movieweb. Thankfully, norovirus is not usually as impactful as COVID-19, and Lilly's recent comments to THR seem to confirm that the project worked around that scare to get back on schedule.