Evangeline Lilly Drops An Exciting Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Update

Phase 4 of the MCU is well underway, with movies like "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" proving that Marvel films are still a powerhouse in theaters while innovative Disney+ series like "What If...?" explore unexpected corners of the franchise. One of the final projects planned for the arc, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," is in production, and one of its stars, Evangeline Lilly, shared an exciting update about the film's progress.

Lilly has been a part of the MCU ever since she made her initial appearance as Hope van Dyne in the 2015 film "Ant-Man" before taking up the titular mantle of the Wasp in the 2018 sequel, "Ant-Man and the Wasp." Marvel fans are eager to see Lilly again take on her iconic role as the Wasp alongside Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, in a film that is expected to introduce Jonathan Majors in a huge role as Kang the Conquerer. While viewers will just have to wait to see what that conflict will ultimately entail, some expect that Kang the Conquerer could be a threat on par with Thanos.

The last major production milestone fans learned about "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" came from director Peyton Reed, who shared on Twitter that filming had begun in July. There hasn't been much news from the set since, but Lilly just confirmed that the production is continuing according to schedule. Here is the exciting update Evangeline Lilly just shared for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."