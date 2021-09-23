The First Full-Length Trailer For Spencer Features A Stunning Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana

Princess Diana of Wales was called the "people's princess" for good reason. She struck a different chord with the public in a way no other royal family member was able to do in the 1980s and '90s. Her personality made her a hit with the media, but her true legacy involves the tireless work to raise awareness and funds to combat HIV/AIDS, cancer, and landmines left behind by war.

Tragically, Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997 in a car crash. Her death shook the world to its core, and to this day, her memory has gone on to inspire numerous works of art. This includes many films as well as "Diana: The Musical," set to take Broadway by storm. The most recent Emmy-winning season of "The Crown" introduces Princess Di as an agent of change within the royal family. However, the work that may shed the most significant light on the people's princess might just be "Spencer," set to come out on November 5, 2021. We now have our look at the first full-length trailer for the movie, and it promises emotional viewing.