The First Full-Length Trailer For Spencer Features A Stunning Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana
Princess Diana of Wales was called the "people's princess" for good reason. She struck a different chord with the public in a way no other royal family member was able to do in the 1980s and '90s. Her personality made her a hit with the media, but her true legacy involves the tireless work to raise awareness and funds to combat HIV/AIDS, cancer, and landmines left behind by war.
Tragically, Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997 in a car crash. Her death shook the world to its core, and to this day, her memory has gone on to inspire numerous works of art. This includes many films as well as "Diana: The Musical," set to take Broadway by storm. The most recent Emmy-winning season of "The Crown" introduces Princess Di as an agent of change within the royal family. However, the work that may shed the most significant light on the people's princess might just be "Spencer," set to come out on November 5, 2021. We now have our look at the first full-length trailer for the movie, and it promises emotional viewing.
Spencer will surely be an Oscar contender
"Spencer" made its worldwide debut at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Critics immediately began singing its praises, writing in their reviews how it was easily one of the best films of 2021. Earning special recognition was Kristen Stewart's turn as Princess Diana. Expect to see her name come up often when awards season comes around.
Pablo Larraín directed the film, who earned similar praise with his 2016 effort "Jackie," which chronicled the life of another famous woman in the political sphere — Jackie Kennedy. It sounds like the filmmaker has found a way to top himself yet again with an incredible motion picture that also stars Sally Hawkins, Jack Farthing, and Sean Harris.
Judging from the full-length trailer, "Spencer" follows closely to "Jackie" in that it will be an unconventional biopic. The story will follow the marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles (Farthing) in December 1991, when their union was on its final legs. It looks like a brilliant picture and one that every cinephile should have on their radar for the closing months of 2021.