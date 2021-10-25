Friends Stars Pay Heartwarming Tributes To James Michael Tyler

Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel on the show, expressed her sympathies for her former co-star, writing, "Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed."

Courtney Cox, who played Monica, similarly expressed that, "The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest In peace James."

As Phoebe, Lisa Kudrow, who regularly played the coffee house, and posted heartfelt words, referencing the iconic song from the show's theme, "James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for us all."

Matt LeBlanc, who not only starred alongside Tyler as Joey in "Friends" but also had screen time as himself in the Showtime comedy "Episodes," wrote, "We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend."

David Schwimmer, who played Ross, the on-again, off-again boyfriend to Rachel and thorn in Gunther's side, also paid tribute: "James, thank you for playing such a wonderful, unforgettable role in Friends and for being such a big-hearted gentleman and all-around mensch off-screen. You will be missed, buddy."