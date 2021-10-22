This New Clip From Antlers Will Keep You Out Of The Woods For Good

The year 1993 saw an aspiring filmmaker named Guillermo del Toro release his first feature: "Cronos." It wasn't a globally-known blockbuster by any means, but this independent horror drama won its fair share of accolades and wound up on the good side of many critics all the same. Perhaps most importantly, it marked the beginning of del Toro's one-of-a-kind journey into the cinema world. From "Hellboy" to "The Shape of Water," the Oscar-winning director has maintained his cryptic, at times macabre style through it all — never hiding his love for all things monstrous and mystical.

Now approaching 30 years since his cinematic debut, del Toro continues to work on unique projects in various roles. As a director, next up is the psychological thriller "Nightmare Alley," which will premiere in December of 2021. Then a stop-motion adaptation of "Pinocchio" for Netflix will follow, arriving on the streamer sometime in 2022. Additionally, del Toro has worked as a producer alongside director Scott Cooper on "Antlers": a horror film about a young Oregon boy who's secretly housing a highly dangerous supernatural creature.

Like most productions of this era, "Antlers" fell victim to a handful of COVID-19-induced delays. It first eyed an April 17, 2020 release, though it had no choice but to shift to February 19, 2021, instead — missing that date as well. Thankfully, the wait is finally over, as "Antlers" will come out on October 29, and to further build anticipation, a chilling new clip from the movie has hit the internet.