The Devastating Death Of Peter Scolari

Actor Peter Scolari passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, October 22, 2021 at the age of 66, after a two-year battle with cancer. As reported by Deadline, his death was first announced by Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment.

One of Scolari's final roles was Bishop Thomas Marx on the CBS supernatural mystery show "Evil." Upon the news of his passing, "Evil" creators Robert and Michelle King released the following statement: "Peter was beloved on our set by the cast, the crew, and the writers not only because he was a mensch and a giving actor, but because he took what otherwise was the straight man part and turned it into a comic pleasure. He always found different ways to phrase things or find odd pauses in the middle of sentences. You could see him molding the lines looking for the laughs. Watching his dailies was always a thrill because you saw his craft in action. He worked with us right up until April 27th, and he was great in every episode. We are going to miss him dreadfully" (via Variety).

Comedic timing was one of Scolari's many gifts. His breakout role was the co-lead on the classic but short-lived ABC sitcom "Bosom Buddies," in which he starred as Henry alongside Tom Hanks, who played Kip. But Henry was just one memorable role in a career that began in 1978.