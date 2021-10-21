Venus And Serena Beat The Odds In A New Trailer For King Richard

Although it might not be getting as some of the other blockbusters rounding out 2021, "King Richard" could turn out to be as scrappy and competitive during the holiday season as the elite athletes it focuses on: Venus and Serena Williams. It certainly has the star power, thanks to Will Smith playing the title role of Richard Williams, the father of the tennis stars, who had a plan for their success before they were even born. "The profoundly moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world," says a synopsis on the movie's official website.

"King Richard" was announced back in 2019 (via Variety), but became one of the numerous productions delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic (via Deadline). Since its completion, though, it has been making the festival rounds and wowing audiences: The Hollywood Reporter calls it a contender for Academy Awards nominations in 2022 after its appearance at the Telluride Film Festival in early September.

A new trailer has been released for the film, and it's sure to please moviegoers who find this type of biographical drama appealing.