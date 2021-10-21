Watch The Trailer For Michael Bay's Ambulance

"Ambulance" is actually based on a 2005 Danish thriller that takes place entirely in one location, namely the titular vehicle (via IMDb). After watching the trailer, it seems as if the creative team took some liberties as a good portion of the action takes place outside of the ambulance, but rest assured, they make it there eventually. From there on out, Danny and Will take an injured police officer as well as an EMT, Cam (Eiza González), hostage.

"Ambulance" marks Michael Bay's first time in the director's chair since 2019's "6 Underground," and fans are ecstatic to see him back in prime form. If you look at comments underneath the trailer's YouTube page, you'll find a ton of praise for Bay and his previous body of work. One user writes, "Looks as Michael Bay as you can get. And there's nothing bad about that." A fair amount of the praise is directed toward the main cast, especially Gyllenhaal and Abdul-Mateen II. They're some of the best actors working today, and viewers are hyped to see them share the screen, such as one fan writing, "It still feels and looks like a Michael Bay film, but having an actor like Yahya, and especially Jake, it adds that extra oomph to the delivery of the story and action."

Strap yourself in for a wild ride because "Ambulance" looks like the perfect action movie to wake up audiences next February.