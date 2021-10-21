Why The Song In The Uncharted Trailer Means More Than You Think

The song used in the "Uncharted" trailer is the classic 1970s rock hit "Ramble On" by the legendary Led Zeppelin. As Nathan Drake's adventures often take him to various remote locations around the globe, the song's theme works well within the "Uncharted" universe. However, the fact that the song even made it into the movie's trailer at all is highly unusual.

Copyright law is a tricky business, especially when it comes to using trademarked songs in film and television. Led Zeppelin is notorious for being very particular about how their property is used. As an example, Led Zeppelin's songs were a prominent piece of storytelling for HBO's "Sharp Objects," but the music supervisor on the series had to really finesse their way into receiving the band's permission to use their work (via Business Insider). Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will remember the iconic use of Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song" for "Thor: Ragnarok." The song's lyrics contained references to Norse mythology, which made it a perfect fit — yet it took some big Disney bucks to acquire the rights (via The Verge).

How the producers for "Uncharted" managed to convince the band to allow them the use of one of their biggest songs is a mystery, but we can bet that there was a big payday involved. Frankly, we don't care how they got the song. We're just glad they did.