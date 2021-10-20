HBO Max Green Lantern Showrunner Has Some Eyebrow-Raising Comments About His Series

In what will certainly cause comic book fans to clutch their pearls, "Green Lantern" showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith admitted this week during an interview with Collider that he wasn't a fan of the intergalactic superhero when he was growing up. In fact, the man never read a "Green Lantern" title in his life until he started getting approached to do the show by HBO Max.

"I'll admit, I wasn't like a huge comic book kid," Grahame-Smith said. "I was a huge movie kid. And so, my introduction to DC Comics came through the '89 Batman movie. When that movie came out, I was like, 'Oh, my God, Batman is the coolest,' and I started reading Batman comic books. But Green Lantern is something that, to be honest with you, just came to me later, by way of just talking about doing the show. The possibility of doing the show led me down a deep dive of Green Lantern lore. We'll see. It's gonna be awhile before the world gets to see that, but we are very, very busy at work, as we speak." It's a drag to hear that the project remains in its infancy, but perhaps the silver lining there is that Grahame-Smith will have plenty of time to immerse himself in decades of DC continuity and Green Lantern lore — if he hasn't already.

The writer-producer told Collider that his telling of "Green Lantern" will be one of the most ambitious superhero projects of all time. "Yeah, that show is gigantic," he explained. "It has taken quite a bit of time to get to this point and it's just a big, big undertaking ... All I can say is that it's going really well."

HBO Max plans to release "Green Lantern" sometime in 2022.