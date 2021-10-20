The Unexpected Twilight Reunion That Has Twihards Freaking Out

A new video from content creator Matt Cutshall's Emo's Not Dead project featured plenty of callbacks to the much-maligned music genre whose popularity peaked in the 2000s, in addition to a surprise reunion from another cultural phenomenon from the same decade: "Twilight."

In the newest video, entitled "felt emo again might delete" on YouTube, viewers see Cutshall, who is the former frontman for the band It Boys!, confront his real-life fiancée Arielle Vandenberg, while she recites lines for a scene with actor Derek Theler (via E! Online). In keeping with the online persona Cutshall has cultivated on Twitter and Instagram, Cutshall quickly misinterprets the romantic dialogue Vandenberg and Theler are reading for infidelity, and immediately transforms into a long-banged "emo kid."

Cutshall then begins lip-syncing to the 2006 Escape the Fate song "The Situation," while Theler asks, "How did he just transform like that? Is he a vampire?" Vandenberg explains that the situation is difficult to explain, and Theler doubles down on his vampiric hypothesis. Cutshall then escapes to a nearby baseball field. There, two well-known characters from the famous young adult series find him.

Here is the unexpected reunion that has diehard "Twilight" fans freaking out.