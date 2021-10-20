The Unexpected Twilight Reunion That Has Twihards Freaking Out
A new video from content creator Matt Cutshall's Emo's Not Dead project featured plenty of callbacks to the much-maligned music genre whose popularity peaked in the 2000s, in addition to a surprise reunion from another cultural phenomenon from the same decade: "Twilight."
In the newest video, entitled "felt emo again might delete" on YouTube, viewers see Cutshall, who is the former frontman for the band It Boys!, confront his real-life fiancée Arielle Vandenberg, while she recites lines for a scene with actor Derek Theler (via E! Online). In keeping with the online persona Cutshall has cultivated on Twitter and Instagram, Cutshall quickly misinterprets the romantic dialogue Vandenberg and Theler are reading for infidelity, and immediately transforms into a long-banged "emo kid."
Cutshall then begins lip-syncing to the 2006 Escape the Fate song "The Situation," while Theler asks, "How did he just transform like that? Is he a vampire?" Vandenberg explains that the situation is difficult to explain, and Theler doubles down on his vampiric hypothesis. Cutshall then escapes to a nearby baseball field. There, two well-known characters from the famous young adult series find him.
Here is the unexpected reunion that has diehard "Twilight" fans freaking out.
Emmett and Alice Cullen were feeling emo again
As "felt emo again might delete" continues, Vandenberg tracks down Cutshall at the baseball field, where she finds him performing a lightly choreographed version of the 15-year-old Escape The Fate hit. She attempts to explain the difference between acting and reality. Before she can make any progress, Thelen's repeated accusations of vampirism prove to be more relevant than first expected, as an appearance by Kellan Lutz, playing Emmett Cullen, soon indicates.
Lutz and Cutshall then engage in a light recreation of the iconic baseball scene from "Twilight" with an acrobatic fight sequence bathed in the same blue tones that gave the film its distinct look. The "Twilight" reunion moves to the next level when Ashley Greene arrives as Alice Cullen, who shouts, "Stop! Emmet, leave him alone!"
As Greene disarms the situation by pointing out that Cutshall is not a vampire but is "just an emo kid," Vandenberg interjects to let Greene know she's a fan. That interaction prompts the most direct "Twilight" reference in the video when Greene responds, "I love you too! We're going to be great friends!"
The latter half of that line is, of course, the first thing that Alice Cullen says to Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) in "Twilight." Greene and Lutz then rapidly disappear with the same vampiric speed seen in the films, prompting Vandenberg to comment, "They're fast! They're fast, just like in the movies! This is literally the best day of my life!"