This Mandalorian Actor Isn't Returning For Season 3
"The Mandalorian," the first live-action "Star Wars" show in the franchise's history, is one of the most popular and well-received shows on Disney+. It's achieved very positive reviews, with both Season 1 and Season 2 scoring well above 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as several major awards nominations and wins. While the central character, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), has remained consistent throughout both seasons, the show has featured a plethora of guest stars, like Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, and Nick Nolte, as Din and Grogu travel throughout the galaxy.
While some have become recurring characters, not everyone who appears in "The Mandalorian" is destined for long-term storylines. One-off appearances are just a part of how things play out. According to some recent news, at least one guest star who appeared in Season 2 of "The Mandalorian" will not be making a return to the show for the upcoming Season 3.
Sasha Banks will not return to The Mandalorian for Season 3
During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, WWE star and actor Sasha Banks revealed that her character from "The Mandalorian" Season 2, Koska Reeves, will not be making an appearance in Season 3. "I'm not on the next season," Banks said. "But it was incredible being on 'The Mandalorian'...To be on a franchise that is so huge and so loved, just look at the reception from fans outside of the WWE Universe. It was the best feeling of all time."
Just because Banks won't return for Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" does not mean she couldn't appear in future seasons of the show. However, the way the actor speaks in this interview makes it sound as if her time on the show has concluded. Either way, nothing in Hollywood is ever certain, and if enough fans show their support, there's every possibility that creator Jon Favreau and company decide to bring her back for another appearance.