This Mandalorian Actor Isn't Returning For Season 3

"The Mandalorian," the first live-action "Star Wars" show in the franchise's history, is one of the most popular and well-received shows on Disney+. It's achieved very positive reviews, with both Season 1 and Season 2 scoring well above 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as several major awards nominations and wins. While the central character, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), has remained consistent throughout both seasons, the show has featured a plethora of guest stars, like Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, and Nick Nolte, as Din and Grogu travel throughout the galaxy.

While some have become recurring characters, not everyone who appears in "The Mandalorian" is destined for long-term storylines. One-off appearances are just a part of how things play out. According to some recent news, at least one guest star who appeared in Season 2 of "The Mandalorian" will not be making a return to the show for the upcoming Season 3.