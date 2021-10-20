Here's The Riveting Second Trailer For Kenneth Branagh's Belfast

Coming-of-age stories have long been a popular genre in the movie industry, likely due to their relatability. When coming-of-age films are set during real times of political turmoil or significant world events, they also offer a new perspective of life for people affected by those events — especially children. Whether you watch a fun film like "Almost Famous" that was inspired by a real music journalist's life, or a heartbreaking film like "The Kite Runner" that takes place during major political shifts in Afghanistan, you can learn a lot about what it was like to be a young person in those eras.

A new coming-of-age film set to premiere on November 12 is a black-and-white dramedy titled "Belfast," from actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh. As the title suggests, "Belfast" takes place during what is known as The Troubles in Northern Ireland, when political groups clashed. The film mainly focuses on a young boy named Buddy (Jude Hill) and his family, and looks at the world from his point of view.

The second trailer for "Belfast" was released on YouTube today and offers a more in-depth look at the upcoming film.