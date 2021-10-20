Thomasin McKenzie's Eloise Gets The Spotlight In A New Clip From Last Night In Soho

As Eloise, Thomasin McKenzie takes center stage in the newly released clip from "Last Night in Soho." In the clip, which is less than a minute long, Eloise arrives at the home of someone named Ms. Collins (the late Diana Rigg, in her last screen role).

As Ms. Collins leads Eloise up the stairs of a house that looks like it was pulled right out of the 1960s, she lets Eloise in on the rules of the house, which include no smoking and no boys over after 8 p.m. Ms. Collins then opens up the door to what will be Eloise's room, a mostly dark, small space with a pink wall at the back and a window that barely lets in any light. "It's a bit old-fashioned for some, but I won't do nothing to it," Ms. Collins says of the room. "If you don't like it, you can find somewhere else." Eloise, with a big smile on her face, calls it "perfect," and declares that she loves it.

Those who have seen the first "Last Night in Soho" trailer will know that both Ms. Collins' house and Eloise's pink-walled room are the settings for some pretty terrifying things to come. We'll have to wait to see, however, how Eloise's arrival at the home fits into the larger narrative of "Last Night in Soho" when the film is released next week.