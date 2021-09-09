We Finally Know What Christopher Nolan's Next Movie Will Be

Christopher Nolan has arguably crafted some of the most mind-bending science fiction films of the modern era. "Interstellar" focused on humanity's efforts to leave a dying Earth and save themselves while "Inception" was something of a reverse heist movie involving the literal exploration of dreams. Whenever a new Nolan picture gets released, audiences pay attention, as the films he's directed have amassed $4.9 billion at the global box office (per The Numbers). Still, the director has other interests outside of science fiction, and they have found success as well.

For the most part, his movies have been released by Warner Bros., which is a relationship that has surely served both well. However, after the company decided to release all of its 2021 films simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters, Nolan had some choice words about the decision. This led to speculation that their working relationship was rocky at best, and that Nolan's next film might be shopped around elsewhere. There's also the question of what exactly the project would be about.

Thanks to some recent news, we finally have the answer to at least one of those questions.