The Bizarre Idea Quentin Tarantino Has For A Comedy

Between "Django Unchained" and "The Hateful Eight," Quentin Tarantino is no stranger to the Old West. Both of those movies are bloody affairs that were inspired by Italian genre maestros such as Sergio Leone and Sergio Corbucci, and while they aren't comedies per se, they are punctuated by moments of dark comedy that complement the brutality on display. However, should he make another western, he says, it will be more of an overt comedy.

Per Variety, Tarantino recently spoke to Rome Film Fest chief Antonio Monda about his idea for the comedy. According to Tarantino, it would be shot in a "Spaghetti Western style" and feature a multicultural cast, all of whom will impersonate people of other nationalities. "The Mexican Bandido is an Italian; the hero is an American; the bad sheriff is a German; the Mexican saloon girl is Israeli," Tarantino revealed. "And everybody is speaking a different language."

However, as the Variety report highlights, the comedy won't be Tarantino's next project. "It's not like my next movie," Tarantino stated. "It's a piece of something else that I'm thinking about doing — and I'm not going to describe what it is."

As for his next project? He is currently open to "Kill Bill 3," and interested in doing a television series — presumably the "Bounty Law" show that was announced a while back — as well as a book on film criticism.