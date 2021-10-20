Dragon Ball Just Lost One Of Its Most Iconic Cast Members

He was undoubtedly behind one of the most feared characters in the "Dragon Ball" franchise. To fans, his was a voice as identifiable as any other in a world of spirit bombs and death waves. But sadly, on October 18, the world learned of the passing of Chris Ayres, the voice of recurring "Dragon Ball" villain Frieza, at the age of 56.

Ayres' death was announced by his girlfriend and anime voice actor, Krystal LaPorte. In a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday, October 19, she said, "On October 18, at 8:40 p.m., my world went dark. Christopher Owen Ayres passed away peacefully, held close by his mother, brother, and girlfriend."

Speaking to the hundreds of Ayres fans, she continued later in her statement, "Chris loved you all. How much he loved other people filled the vast majority of our conversations. To those of you who truly loved him back, thank you. To those of you who stayed in touch, checked on him, reminded him that he was so, so much more than his job. You were the fuel of his fight. You fed the dreams of a future that kept him going longer than any normal person could go. I hope where you are [that] the first thing you did was take a long, deep breath with your perfect lungs and dance again."