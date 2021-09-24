William Shatner Is About To Boldly Go Where No 90-Year-Old Man Has Gone Before

Jeff Bezos' private space exploration company, Blue Origin, is about to break a record it set just a few months ago by making William Shatner the oldest man to explore space. News of Shatner's planned voyage to briefly leave the Earth was reported by TMZ. The entertainment news outlet wrote that the iconic actor would be joining the second crewed flight of Blue Origin's New Shepard space capsule in October.

The initial flight of New Shepard sent the internet into a frenzy after it carried Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, former test pilot Wally Funk, and recent high school graduate Oliver Daemen into suborbital space on July 20, 2021. Funk, 82, became the oldest person to have ever visited space at that time, while Daemen, 18, was the youngest. However, if Blue Origin helps Shatner (who turned 90 in March) achieve his cosmic ambitions, he will set a new record for the oldest person to leave the Earth's atmosphere.

While many "Star Trek" fans would likely be content simply with the knowledge that one of the franchise's best known captains finally contributed to humanity's ongoing mission to explore the stars, it seems that the trip is at the center of a possible documentary. Here is what fans need to know about William Shatner's upcoming extraterrestrial journey with Blue Origin.