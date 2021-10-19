Dune's HBO Max Premiere Is Even Closer Than You Think

"Dune" is arguably one of the most anticipated science fiction films in recent memory. Helmed by "Arrival" and "Blade Runner: 2049" director Denis Villeneuve, the film is already making quite a splash at the international box office, grossing $129 thus far (per Box Office Mojo) and that's before it's even debuted domestically. It's also being mostly praised for its ambition and big budget spectacle, and it's currently sitting at a healthy 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. Like all of the Warner Bros. 2021 release slate, the film is set to debut on HBO Max at the same time it releases in theaters, a move that Villeneuve has loudly criticized (via Variety).

Still, while "Dune" is set to premiere in domestic theaters on October 22, some movie theaters are screening the film the night before, as has become quite common with bigger movie releases. This would mean that fans who aren't quite comfortable with the idea of returning to theaters yet as a result of the ongoing pandemic would have to wait longer to view "Dune" on HBO Max.

However, Warner Bros. has officially revealed some good news in this area, and "Dune" will actually be premiering on HBO Max a little sooner than fans may think.