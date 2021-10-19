What Angelina Jolie's Kids Really Think Of Her Eternals Character

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about Marvel's "Eternals," and its star-studded cast is one of the biggest ones. Featuring A-listers like Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, as well as rising stars in the form of Richard Madden and Lauren Ridloff, Marvel's next cosmic blockbuster contains all of the right ingredients to be another modern-day superhero classic. Indeed, if the film's early reviews are any indication, it sounds like director Chloé Zhao's first foray into the superhero realm may even set a new bar for the genre.

Of course, there may be some people out there who wonder why so many respected actors have decided to lend their talents to so-called popcorn fare. That especially applies to the casting of Jolie. As one recent piece by The Guardian proves, there are some critics who feel that superhero movies are beneath the Academy Award-winning performer. Fortunately, Jolie doesn't seem to agree with that sentiment. In fact, her "Eternals" character, Thena, may be the role she was made for.

During a recent "Eternals" press event attended by Looper, Jolie opened up about why she decided to become a member of the Marvel family and even discussed how her kids really feel about her character in the film.