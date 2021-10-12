Eternals Producer Confirms A Tragic Detail About Angelina Jolie's Character

Marvel fans have plenty of questions about "Eternals" and why the cosmically-powered team didn't step in to help Earth's Mightiest Heroes in "The Avengers," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: Endgame." By the time fans meet them in their own movie, the Eternals have been around for thousands of years, and their only purpose is to protect Earth from the Deviants — a deformed race of creatures with their terrifying abilities.

There's been some clarification on the Thanos debacle, as Sersi (Gemma Chan) tells Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington) in the final "Eternals" trailer, "We were instructed not to interfere in any human conflicts unless Deviants were involved." Fair enough. Obviously, the honest answer is that the story didn't need them there, and they hadn't been established in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet. However, director Chloé Zhao told Total Film that the team was conflicted about not getting involved with Thanos. The Oscar winner said we'll see how not interfering made the Eternals ultimately feel.

One of the producers on the new film recently revealed that some of the team are a little worse for wear when the movie kicks off. It looks like Thena (Angelina Jolie) is feeling the effects of her lengthy lifespan.