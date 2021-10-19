Mob Psycho 100's Season 3 Trailer Has Fans Freaking Out For More Mob

Supernatural slice-of-life anime "Mob Psycho 100" chronicles the everyday struggles of a middle schooler named Shigeo Kageyama, nicknamed Mob, which refers to a background character in a Japanese context anime or manga series (via Tanoshii Japanese). On the one hand, his nickname is fitting due to his shy disposition relegating him to the margins of the lives of many of those around him. On the other hand, Mob is a highly gifted esper, meaning he's capable of wielding psychic powers and better than almost every other psychic character to appear in the series thus far.

For more than two years since the second season of "Mob Psycho 100" concluded in April of 2019, there was no word as to whether or not the series would return for a Season 3. Finally, on October 19, the "Mob Psycho 100" team revealed that the show would indeed be back for another outing in a short teaser trailer. Almost the entirety of the new preview consists of characters repeating the name Mob in various intonations before on-screen text reveals that the series will be back soon, with no date yet attached. While the trailer itself includes little content from Season 3, the announcement of a new season alone was enough to some of the series' numerous fans online.