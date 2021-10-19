Get A Look Behind The Scenes Of Amazon's Wheel Of Time Series
When a TV adaptation of a fantasy series is done right — like HBO's widely popular "Game Of Thrones" — it can become an all-out cultural phenomenon. Just think back to shows like "Once Upon A Time" and "Supernatural" — there are easily identifiable reasons that they were on air for so many seasons. Since "Game Of Thrones" had its somewhat disappointing series finale, fantasy fans have been looking for a new series to sink their teeth into. Netflix provided its own take with "The Witcher," which has been well received by audiences (via Rotten Tomatoes). And now, Amazon is ready to take a stab at the genre with the long-awaited "Wheel of Time" TV adaptation.
"The Wheel Of Time" was originally a book series from the '90s. Written by both Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, the popular series includes 14 main novels and a handful of others set in a universe where time is cyclical; the plot takes place simultaneously in the past and the future. "Wheel of Time" also features a massive cast, and ahead of the premiere next month, Amazon released a behind-the-scenes look at the bombastic production of the series.
Amazon shows larger-than-life sets in Wheel of Time sneak peek
Amazon released a teaser for the upcoming "The Wheel of Time" series on Twitter that shows off the larger-than-life sets ahead of the November 19 premiere. The clip shows plenty of high-stakes moments with explosions, crazy settings, and a sampling of the boatload of characters in the story. In the clip, star Rosamund Pike, who plays Moiraine Damodred, teases that the show is "an epic world of fantasy and people who have extraordinary abilities and power."
According to "Wheel of Time" showrunner Rafe Judkins, the show uses practical effects whenever possible, even though magic is at the forefront of the world. The show will feature real wolf-dogs and, as shown in the new video, actors on horseback. However, the clip also gives a teaser at how special effects will be used to show the One Power, which is the "Wheel of Time's" version of magic powers. In general, the teaser is just that — a taste of what's to come from Amazon's highly-anticipated fantasy series. And with over 14 books of material, the TV adaptation will have plenty of source material to work with to make an epic saga.