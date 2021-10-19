Get A Look Behind The Scenes Of Amazon's Wheel Of Time Series

When a TV adaptation of a fantasy series is done right — like HBO's widely popular "Game Of Thrones" — it can become an all-out cultural phenomenon. Just think back to shows like "Once Upon A Time" and "Supernatural" — there are easily identifiable reasons that they were on air for so many seasons. Since "Game Of Thrones" had its somewhat disappointing series finale, fantasy fans have been looking for a new series to sink their teeth into. Netflix provided its own take with "The Witcher," which has been well received by audiences (via Rotten Tomatoes). And now, Amazon is ready to take a stab at the genre with the long-awaited "Wheel of Time" TV adaptation.

"The Wheel Of Time" was originally a book series from the '90s. Written by both Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, the popular series includes 14 main novels and a handful of others set in a universe where time is cyclical; the plot takes place simultaneously in the past and the future. "Wheel of Time" also features a massive cast, and ahead of the premiere next month, Amazon released a behind-the-scenes look at the bombastic production of the series.