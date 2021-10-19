The First Trailer For Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Reveals An Interesting Animation Style

Author Jeff Kinney's "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" book series has been massively successful since its debut in 2007 (via The Boston Globe). According to Publisher's Weekly, the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid' books have sold over 250 million copies worldwide and published in 64 languages. The franchise translated just as well on screen with four feature-length adaptations, beginning with the 2010 live-action movie "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" (via IMDb). To date, the film franchise has earned over $263 million at the worldwide box office (via The Numbers).

Both Kinney's books and the movies follow titular "wimpy kid" Greg Heffley as he makes the hilarious — and oftentimes humiliating — transition into middle school. Greg and his best friend Rowley must dodge school bullies and the infamous "cheese touch" all while going through that awkward age when you think you're too old for playdates but not old enough to stay up late. Welcome to life as a pre-teen, Greg.

Considering the kid-friendly franchise's popularity on and off the page, it's no surprise Disney has decided to keep the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" spirit alive. First announced in 2019 (via Twitter), Disney has opted to go the animation route for this latest reimagining. On Tuesday, the House of Mouse released the first trailer for "Diary of a Wimpy Kid." The new film looks like a fun time and features a very interesting animation style.