Y: The Last Man Just Got The Worst News

"Y: The Last Man" is based on an acclaimed comic series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra. It's set in the near future after almost every living creature on Earth with a Y chromosome suddenly and mysteriously dies, except a young man named Yorick (Ben Schnetzer). The survivor is an immature aspiring magician who happens to be the son of Jennifer Brown (Diane Lane), the newly appointed President of the United States. He also has a pet monkey named Ampersand. The series follows a large cast of characters as they try to rebuild society without cis males.

The cast includes Ashley Romans, Olivia Thirlby, Marin Ireland, Amber Tamblyn, and Diana Bang. All of the series' episodes were directed by women, and most of the show's key department heads were women (via Variety). The show had a difficult path to the screen, changing showrunners and stars after the first pilot was shot.

The first eight episodes of the season are currently available to stream via FX on Hulu. With just two more episodes to go to round out a 10-episode season, fans will have to enjoy every last moment of them as bad news has been delivered on the "Y: The Last Man" front.