Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem Channel Lucy And Desi In The Trailer For Being The Ricardos

If there's one thing Hollywood loves, it's films and shows about Hollywood. Luckily, though, fans are equally as keen on said stories. After all, our favorite fictional stories help us make sense of our own lives, and often, the characters in those stories can often feel like friends — as can the actors behind them.

It's no wonder, then, that one of the most famous couples of Hollywood's golden era is getting the biopic treatment. "Being the Ricardos," about the life and marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz finally has a teaser trailer, and we could not be more excited.

Ball and Arnaz gained fame on hit sitcom "I Love Lucy" during its run from 1951-1957, playing a fictional husband and wife, Lucy and Ricky Ricardo. While the pair's TV marriage was full of laughter and lightheartedness, their life behind the scenes was quite a different story. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, famed for his work on "The West Wing," "The Newsroom," and "The Social Network," "Being the Ricardos" is certain to be yet another accolade for the Oscar, Tony, and Emmy award winner.