Danny DeVito Joins The Already A-List Cast Of Disney's Haunted Mansion

Not content with injecting franchises into our eyeballs by way of Marvel heroes, "Star Wars" characters, and their own iconic animated favorites, one of Disney's other tried and tested formulas comes from building a film around one of their own theme park rides. Like "Pirates of the Caribbean" and, most recently, "Jungle Cruise," the movie-making machine that comes with cute mouse ears is well underway with another cinematic outing for "The Haunted Mansion," based on the attraction of the same name.

Announced back in April of this year, "Dear White People" director Justin Simien signed on to work from a script penned by Katie Dippold, with a cast comprised of Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stansfield, Owen Wilson, and Rosario Dawson signing on to star. If those names weren't scarily good enough already, the news is of another visitor to the film that really has us excited. THR has now heard from the great beyond that "Always Sunny" and "Dumbo" star Danny DeVito is the latest tenant to move into this supernatural establishment.