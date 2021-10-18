Saiyuki Reload: ZEROIN Release Date, Characters, And Plot - What We Know So Far

The 16th-century Chinese myth "Journey to the West" has spawned countless adaptations, and it looks like this practice is in no hurry to end anytime soon. Netflix has continued the trend thanks to "The New Legends of Monkey" and its upcoming animated "The Monkey King" series. Meanwhile, anime fans are already accustomed to the classic novel's basic premise and key characters, thanks to Akira's Toriyama's "Dragon Ball" series. But "Dragon Ball" isn't the only popular anime series with its own warrior named Son Goku.

Besides Toriyama, manga author Kazuya Minekura presented her unique spin on the "Journey to the West" story with her manga series "Saiyuki." The manga initially debuted in 1997, and has over 25 million copies in print, but it's also spawned a franchise full of various movies, stage musicals, and multiple anime series (via Crunchyroll). The last anime adaptation was "Saiyuki Reload Blast," which came out in 2017. With the series' popularity still going strong, it looks like another anime adaptation is on the horizon thanks to the upcoming "Saiyuki Reload: ZEROIN."

Here's everything we know so far.