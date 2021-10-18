The Huge Franchise Adrien Brody Regrets Turning Down

Filed under the "shoulda, woulda, couldas" of Brody's career is the incredible Peter Jackson epic fantasy trilogy, "The Lord of the Rings." Not specifying just which role it he refused, the actor confirmed it as a story he just couldn't wrap his head around. "I, somehow, didn't grasp it," revealed Brody. "I don't know what part I would have been right for, but it was some Hobbit-like character. I was looking for something else."

It was only when Brody finally saw the finished product that he realized just what he was missing out on. "I remember going to see Lord of the Rings in the theater with an ex-girlfriend. And she turned to me and said, 'You passed on Lord of the Rings?!'" said the actor. "I remember feeling so stupid. But I don't think I would have gotten the role of Jack in Peter's King Kong. I don't think that would have translated."

While it's not as favoured as Jackson's adaptation of Tolkien's saga, the "King Kong" remake still makes for a great watch. Regardless of the choices made, the actor still has fond memories of on Kong and the highlights that came from it. "We had a premiere in Times Square and they shut down all of Times Square. The mayor was there and introduced us to the city. It was a big deal. My face was immortalized on a McDonald's soda cup. When does that happen for anyone?"

Well, sure — but it's no One Ring.