Black Clover Movie Release Date, Characters And Plot - What We Know So Far

Inspired by the immensely popular manga by Yuki Tabata, "Black Clover" is often considered one of the best anime shows of the past decade. The series is set in a kingdom where almost all of the inhabitants have access to some kind of magical power — but the main character of the series, Asta (Dallas Reid), is one of the unfortunate souls that is born without any sort of arcane aptitude. He later comes to possess a powerful five-leafed relic, as well as devil-based anti-magic, which augments his physical prowess.

Asta often comes to blows with Yuno (Micah Solusod), a fellow orphan – who is blessed with an incredible affinity for the magical arts, and a special aplomb when it comes to wind magic – as both yearn to become the next Wizard King. This is not an overt hostility, and much more of a friendly rivalry. Over the course of both the anime and manga, the two characters pick up allies and enemies. They learn of their history, and the threat posed to both them and their kingdom by devils and evil organizations.

However, while fans await news regarding a possible Season 5 of "Black Clover," one simply cannot have a successful anime this good without inspiring a movie somewhere along the line — and now, it looks like one is confirmed. Here's what we know at this point about the upcoming "Black Clover" movie.