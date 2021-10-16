Doctor Who: Flux Trailer Promises Six Thrilling Chapters

Whether you love it or hate it, the 13th iteration of "Doctor Who" starring Jodie Whittaker as the eponymous protagonist is getting one more season before the next regeneration. Unfortunately, due to COVID pandemic restrictions, we're only getting six episodes. But the exciting news is that all of them are following a single, main story arc. Basically, it's a six-hour epic adventure. Fans can also look forward to three complementary special episodes to air after Season 13 concludes. And die-hard "Doctor Who" fans are chomping at the bit to see what's coming up next for their wibbly-wobbly, time-traveling protagonist and her companions.

The official trailer was recently released on the official Doctor Who YouTube channel. It's only about a minute long, but there is a lot of information to process within those 60 Seconds. If you blink, you might miss something — including a weeping angel reaching through your computer monitor. But the angels are just a drop in the bucket of what the Doctor will face in the 13th season, entitled "Doctor Who: Flux."