Doctor Who: Flux Trailer Promises Six Thrilling Chapters
Whether you love it or hate it, the 13th iteration of "Doctor Who" starring Jodie Whittaker as the eponymous protagonist is getting one more season before the next regeneration. Unfortunately, due to COVID pandemic restrictions, we're only getting six episodes. But the exciting news is that all of them are following a single, main story arc. Basically, it's a six-hour epic adventure. Fans can also look forward to three complementary special episodes to air after Season 13 concludes. And die-hard "Doctor Who" fans are chomping at the bit to see what's coming up next for their wibbly-wobbly, time-traveling protagonist and her companions.
The official trailer was recently released on the official Doctor Who YouTube channel. It's only about a minute long, but there is a lot of information to process within those 60 Seconds. If you blink, you might miss something — including a weeping angel reaching through your computer monitor. But the angels are just a drop in the bucket of what the Doctor will face in the 13th season, entitled "Doctor Who: Flux."
Fans can expect new faces, old foes, and lots of explosions in Doctor Who: Flux
The first few seconds of the trailer let us know that Raz will stay with the Doctor for the next six episodes, dedicated as ever to helping her save the universe like the loyal companion that she is. The audience is also treated to a big reveal of the Doctor's next companion: Dan, played by John Bishop, whose casting was kept under wraps for quite a while, according to BBC News.
There are also some pretty big reveals regarding which aliens and adversaries the Doctor may be teaming up with — or fighting against — later this year. The trailer shows Sontarans on horseback; Oodkind; A field of weeping angels; and a brigade of Cybermen running down a hallway toward the camera firing lasers. lastly: explosions, explosions, and more explosions.
Doctor Who: Flux premieres October 31 on BBC America.