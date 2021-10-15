Catch The First Trailer For Big Mouth Season 5

Adult animated series "Big Mouth," which mines surreal comedy from puberty and other awkward teenage experiences, premiered in 2017 and is still going strong. For instance, a stand-alone spinoff series titled "Human Resources," focused primarily on the work environment of its Hormone Monsters — basically teenage hormonal urges anthropomorphized — was announced in 2019. According to co-creator Nick Kroll, the production of "Human Resources" was scheduled to begin following the completion of "Big Mouth" Season 5.

The fifth season of "Big Mouth," meanwhile, is coming soon, following in the footsteps of a successful Season 4. Also, back in 2019, Netflix announced that it planned to continue producing "Big Mouth" through at least Season 6, so its upcoming season is but one more outing for a property that's become one of Netflix's mainstays.

On October 15, Netflix released a trailer for Season 5, providing fans of the series their first look at what's next in the delightfully weird and kinda-gross-but-that 's-part-of-its-charm world of "Big Mouth."