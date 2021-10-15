Here's Your First Look At Elizabeth Olsen As An Ax Murderer In Love & Death

After a lengthy stint messing with the fabric of reality in "WandaVision," Elizabeth Olsen will be taking on another character that doesn't quite have a grip on life. This leads to a brutal murder, all in the name of love. Following her Emmy-nominated turn in Marvel's Disney+ show, she's now set to be taking the lead in HBO's upcoming limited series, "Love & Death," as infamous ax-murderer Candy Montgomery.

For those that aren't as brushed up on their true crime stories as others, Montgomery earned her notoriety following the brutal killing of her church-going friend Betty Gore. The act comes about following Candy's affair with Gore's husband Pat, leading to betrayal and bloodshed. Betty is played by Lily Rabe of "The Tender Bar," while Jesse Plemons is down as her husband. Patrick Fugit will also be appearing as Candy's husband, Patrick Montgomery. Filming is now underway to tell this unsettling turn of events, with some brand new images of Olsen before the ax starts swinging.