Watch The First Trailer For George Clooney's The Tender Bar

Cinema has been host to several iconic watering holes over the years. From Rick's Bar to slightly more wretched hives of scum and villainy, they've been critical to some of our favorite storylines on film. Now it seems that Ben Affleck's new joint may earn a place among the ranks of favored drinking spots, after he's starring in George Clooney's upcoming coming-of-age drama, "The Tender Bar" which has just released a brand new trailer (via YouTube). Looking to be less dangerous than Mos Eisely Catina, it'll see Affleck giving some wise words to an up-and-coming writer, all while pulling a pint.

Adapted from Pulitzer prize-winning J.R. Moehringer's memoir of the same name, the film tells the author's story of growing up without a father figure and looking to his Uncle (Affleck) for guidance in his formative years. With a hectic home life living with his mother (Lily Rabe) and a curmudgeon of a grandfather (Christopher Lloyd), J.R. gets life lessons at his Uncle's friendly establishment and the numerous locals that visit it.