Stellan Skarsgard Reveals The Only Thing That Will Keep Him From Mamma Mia 3

Stellan Skarsgård is a prolific actor who's been in the entertainment industry since the late 1960s. He's had prominent roles in such classics as "Good Will Hunting," "Amistad," and even a couple of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" sequels — specifically, "Dead Man's Chest" and "At World's End." He's even appeared in some Marvel movies, which makes it interesting that he and fellow co-star Dave Bautista also got to work on "Dune" together. But one of his most iconic roles was that of Bill in "Mamma Mia!"

In the movie, Bill is one of the potential biological fathers of young bride Sophie Sheridan. She tricks him and two other potential dads into attending her Greek wedding in order to find out once and for all which one is her father. Both the film and the theatrical production use some of ABBA's greatest hits to help tell the story. The first film was made in 2008, and a sequel came out a decade later. The film has such a passionate fan base that many have been requesting a "Mamma Mia 3" ever since the sequel first came out. As excited as Skarsgård would be to participate in a third film, there's one big thing holding him back.