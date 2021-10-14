Mayor Of Kingstown: Check Out The New Trailer For Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan's Latest Series

If you're someone who enjoys TV dramas that feature morally complex characters and honest critiques about the problems in society, "Mayor of Kingstown" should definitely be on your watch list — and it might even be the reason you sign up for a Paramount+ subscription.

The intriguing new drama is one of the most anticipated offerings from the relatively new streaming service. It's assembled an impressive cast and crew, who should be familiar if you like these kinds of shows. From creators Taylor Sheridan ("Yellowstone," "Sicario") and Hugh Dillon and executive producer Antoine Fuqua ("Training Day"), "Mayor of Kingstown" stars Jeremy Renner ("The Hurt Locker," "The Avengers") as Mike McLusky, the heir to an influential Michigan family that owns the local prison.

According to the Paramount Network, the McLuskys are the "power brokers between the police, criminals, inmates, prison guards and politicians." Along with Renner, the cast includes Kyle Chandler ("Bloodlines," "Friday Night Lights") as Mike's conflicted brother Mitch, Aidan Gillen ("The Wire," "Game of Thrones") as the Russian mob boss Milo Sunter, Taylor Handley ("Vegas," "Animal Kingdom") as the youngest McLusky brother Kyle, and Dianne Wiest ("Hannah and Her Sisters," "Bullets Over Broadway") as family matriarch Miriam (via Yahoo! News).

Excitement for "Mayor of Kingstown" has been building since Paramount+ greenlit the show in January 2020. Now, with the show's premiere just over a month away, th streamer has dropped the second new trailer (here's the first trailer), and it gives us an even closer look at the show.