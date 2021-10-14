Christy Carlson Romano Confirms What We All Suspected About Raven Symone's On-Set Behavior

Considering Romano and Symone were in the Disney Channel orbit at the same time, the "Even Stevens" star made a video about her relationship with the "That's So Raven" star. In it, she confirmed what we suspected all along — that Symone is a total boss.

Romano says when she was first told Symone was joining Disney Channel, she already knew she meant business. "I remember them saying how it was really important to her family and her to have her name in the title of the show," Romano said. She added that she could tell Symone was someone who put her legacy in the forefront of her decisions, calling it a "power move."

Additionally, Romano says that Symone is inherently a great leader, adding that she was "born" with leadership skills. Just watching old episodes of "That's So Raven," the creative ideas seem so cohesive and, as the show title hints, it seems like Symone really runs the show. Romano is confirming that Raven is always "in charge of her own ideas" while still be respectful to collaborators. The world of child acting can be tricky, with some stars succeeding and others heading down dark paths. It sounds like Symone has always had a vision (no pun intended) of what she wanted her career to look like, and that may have helped her remain successful to this day.

Also, it likely played a part in Symone's role for the "Raven's Home" reboot.