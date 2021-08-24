Christy Carlson Romano's Biggest Regret From Working With Shia LaBeouf

In the new video, Carlson Romano starts out by saying that, although the she and LeBeouf had great on-screen chemistry, she wasn't sure she would call them friends in real life. "I'm honored that people would think that I would still be in touch with him, because it means that we really did a good job of making you guys think that we were real-life brother and sister. But in reality, it just wasn't like that," she says. Still, they played well off each other and made a good comedic team.

She says she was focused on her own personal drama at the time, and didn't realize what LaBeouf was going through: he has spoken (via Parade) of growing up poor, in an unstable household — and at the time he got his big break in "Even Stevens," he was living with his on-set guardian — his domineering, sex-addicted, drug-dealing father (via Hollywood Reporter). He later revealed some of this dark childhood in the movie "Honey Boy," which he wrote and acted in. Carlson Romano said, "People just assume you know people just because you work with them, and you really don't. I didn't know a lot of the backstories that came out about where they were living at that time and how much hardship they'd seen and stuff like hat. And like, I just kick myself — I just kind of wish if I'd known anything about him, I could have been a little bit more — patient? I don't know."

The dynamics of their relationship, Carlson Romano acknowledged, involved "co-existing" and some misunderstandings. She was offended when he didn't thank her in his 2003 Daytime Emmy Award speech, but she also thought he was so smart and confident. "I think he was dealing with so much more. I mean honestly, I just feel stupid," she said. "I felt like, since day one, it was him and me. It was like our show. But because it was so life-or-death for him, it was his show, and I was just, like, around."