Here's How You Can Watch The First Episode Of Chucky Online For Free

"Chucky," the TV series adaptation of the classic horror franchise "Child's Play," premiered on October 12 simultaneously on USA and Syfy. The series was created by Don Mancini, who also wrote and directed the pilot. In the continuity of the "Child's Play" franchise, the show comes after 2017's "Cult of Chucky" and is entirely separate from the 2019 "Child's Play" remake.

The series follows Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), a 14-year-old boy who buys a peculiar vintage doll at a yard sale. That doll, of course, is Chucky, who is possessed by the evil spirit of serial killer Charles Lee Ray. Jake is mistreated at home and at school, which Chucky takes advantage of and corrupts his new owner. The cast includes Devon Sawa as Lucas — Jake's abusive father. Sawa also plays Jake's uncle Logan, who is Lucas's twin brother. Brad Dourif returns to voice Chucky, something he's done since 1988 (via IMDb).

The series has been well-received so far as it boasts a 93% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes — and is definitely worth watching if you're a horror fan. Luckily for fans of the murderous doll, there's a way to watch the first episode for free online.