Fans Of Jack Ryan Just Got Some Fantastic News

You wouldn't exactly expect sweet, lovable Jim Halpert from "The Office" to turn into a hunky action hero. But that's precisely what's happened since John Krasinski was cast in the titular role for "Jack Ryan" on Amazon Prime. The actor has repeatedly shown that he can do more than crack jokes and give funny looks to the camera as he fights and performs black-ops missions for the good of his country. Fortunately for fans, regardless of where they were first introduced to Krasinski, they won't have to say goodbye to the Tom Clancy protagonist any time soon.

Deadline reports how Season 3 recently wrapped production, and while a release date still hasn't come out yet, it would make the most sense to come out at some point during the first half of 2022. And that won't be the end of Jack Ryan's adventures. Krasinski will return to the role when it comes back for Season 4, which has officially been announced before Season 3 has even come out.