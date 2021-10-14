Fans Of Jack Ryan Just Got Some Fantastic News
You wouldn't exactly expect sweet, lovable Jim Halpert from "The Office" to turn into a hunky action hero. But that's precisely what's happened since John Krasinski was cast in the titular role for "Jack Ryan" on Amazon Prime. The actor has repeatedly shown that he can do more than crack jokes and give funny looks to the camera as he fights and performs black-ops missions for the good of his country. Fortunately for fans, regardless of where they were first introduced to Krasinski, they won't have to say goodbye to the Tom Clancy protagonist any time soon.
Deadline reports how Season 3 recently wrapped production, and while a release date still hasn't come out yet, it would make the most sense to come out at some point during the first half of 2022. And that won't be the end of Jack Ryan's adventures. Krasinski will return to the role when it comes back for Season 4, which has officially been announced before Season 3 has even come out.
Jack Ryan Season 4 will introduce a new face
The events of "Jack Ryan" Season 4 will depend heavily on what transpires for Season 3, and Deadline describes the upcoming events as follows: "Season 3 finds Jack Ryan (Krasinski) on the run and in a race against time. Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive and prevent a massive global conflict."
Krasinski will have plenty of familiar company coming back for Season 4. It's been confirmed that Michael Kelly and Wendell Pierce will return to reprise their characters of Mike November and James Greer, respectively. They aren't the only ones enjoying some time in espionage as Deadline goes on to report how Michael Peña, best known for his work in movies like "Ant-Man" and "End of Watch," will join the series for Season 4 in an as-of-yet undisclosed role.
Expect more details to rise to the surface as we approach the highly-anticipated Season 3 release date.