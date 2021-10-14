Samuel L. Jackson Has Some Choice Words About The Snap On The Set Of Secret Invasion

As the television listings for the Marvel universe continue to grow, one entry on the list that might be one not considered trustworthy is "Secret Invasion." Comprised of six episodes, the show takes the title from a Marvel Comics crossover event from 2008 that saw the shape-shifting Skrulls infiltrate Earth disguised as our greatest heroes. Details of what we can expect have been kept, well ... secret for some time now, with the first bit of info being a very exciting team-up taking the lead.

Announced during the Disney Investors Day last year, it was confirmed that Ben Mendelsohn would be back as not-so-bad-guy Skrull, Talos, along with Samuel L. Jackson as legendary super-spy Nick Fury. As it turns out, though, the man behind the iconic eye patch isn't that great at keeping as quiet as his alter-ego. Not only has he revealed some valuable intel about the show, but also finally spoken out about the moment that changed the MCU forever.