This Is House Of The Dragon's Biggest Challenge According To Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Much like winter in "Game of Thrones," HBO's prequel series "House of the Dragon" is coming, and many hope that the new show can redeem the disappointing ending of the original while introducing a new corner of the epic fantasy world. It's an ambitious task for any follow-up, and one of the stars of "Game of Thrones," Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, shared some thoughts on what the show's most significant obstacle would be.
Coster-Waldau played Jaime Lannister in the original series, a central figure whose carefully developed arc some felt was undone in one of the worst character endings in "Game of Thrones." Jaime's quest began in the service of his twin sister, Cersei (Lena Headey), and his house, the Lannisters, but he eventually opted to support his brother, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), who sought to return the Targaryens to the throne under Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). Sadly, that shifting allegiance was undermined by a last-minute return to Cersei.
"House of the Dragon" focuses on the rule of the Targaryens 200 years before the start of "Game of Thrones." While the timeline of the prequel series may be far removed from the events that fans are familiar with, the actor feels that some of the world-building that occurred in the original will likely have a bearing on fan reception to the new characters. Here is what Nikolaj Coster-Waldau thinks will be the biggest challenge for "House of the Dragon."
Coster-Waldau said that House of the Dragon needs to set itself apart from Game of Thrones
During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau explained that while he was highly intrigued with what he saw in the first "House of the Dragon" teaser trailer, he knew that the show needed to differentiate itself from "Game of Thrones."
"But it is a very different show. It's its own show," Coster-Waldau said, wishing the production well but also adding that he hopes "the success of 'Game of Thrones' won't get in the way for people when they experience this new show."
The issue, Coster-Waldau elaborated, lay in the fact that while "Game of Thrones" had a little breathing room in its initial seasons to establish characters and set up its longer storylines, "House of Dragons" may not have as much time. "I don't think they have the luxury we had," the actor explained. "They have to start with where we were in like season four or five, because that's what they will be compared to."
As the first significant follow-up to what is widely considered one of the best TV shows of the 2010s, comparisons are inevitable. Still, Coster-Waldau has a point in that if the show can't hook fans quickly, it may not be successful. However, the actor remained optimistic and ended his comments on a positive note, stating, "But I really hope that it's a massive hit for them."