This Is House Of The Dragon's Biggest Challenge According To Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Much like winter in "Game of Thrones," HBO's prequel series "House of the Dragon" is coming, and many hope that the new show can redeem the disappointing ending of the original while introducing a new corner of the epic fantasy world. It's an ambitious task for any follow-up, and one of the stars of "Game of Thrones," Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, shared some thoughts on what the show's most significant obstacle would be.

Coster-Waldau played Jaime Lannister in the original series, a central figure whose carefully developed arc some felt was undone in one of the worst character endings in "Game of Thrones." Jaime's quest began in the service of his twin sister, Cersei (Lena Headey), and his house, the Lannisters, but he eventually opted to support his brother, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), who sought to return the Targaryens to the throne under Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). Sadly, that shifting allegiance was undermined by a last-minute return to Cersei.

"House of the Dragon" focuses on the rule of the Targaryens 200 years before the start of "Game of Thrones." While the timeline of the prequel series may be far removed from the events that fans are familiar with, the actor feels that some of the world-building that occurred in the original will likely have a bearing on fan reception to the new characters. Here is what Nikolaj Coster-Waldau thinks will be the biggest challenge for "House of the Dragon."