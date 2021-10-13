Check Out A New Teaser For Money Heist Season 5 Part 2

Is this really the last hurrah for the criminal crew of Netflix's global mega-hit "Money Heist"?

That they've survived this long is something of a miracle. The Spanish television series "La Casa de Papel" flopped on initial airing in its home country, and was picked up by Netflix at the equivalent of the streaming rights bargain bin. There, with its new name, the show found a massive new international audience, with its fresh take on the heist genre turning it into one of streaming's biggest underdog success stories. Netflix brought the gang back together to continue the adventure. Now, in its fifth season, the show is ready to meet its end, and perhaps most of the characters are too.

The first half of the fifth season ended with the heist crew in a fight for their lives as the army descended upon them in the Bank of Spain. Now Netflix has released a teaser for the upcoming second half, and things do not seem to be improving. The teaser serves as a reminder of the stakes for the crew in advance of the second volume of its fifth part, or season. Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) is (apparently) dead, having blown herself up to take out a portion of the army unit as it stormed the bank. Despite this, the crew is not out of hot water yet; they're still under siege from the authorities. It will take all their ingenuity, and all their weaponry, to escape.