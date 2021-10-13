Get Your First Look At Season 2 Of The Saved By The Bell Reboot

The trailer gets audiences back up to speed on what happened during the first season of the "Saved by the Bell" reboot. Basically, a group of underprivileged students has joined the community at the affluent Bayside High, and while there were some growing pains at first, things seem to have improved between the two subsets of students. For Season 2, they'll have to find a way to work together to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition, but that won't be the only thing transpiring.

Collider offers the following description for the upcoming season, set to come out on November 24, 2021: "Daisy is determined not to get sidetracked by 'Bayside nonsense,' but when a cute new student is elected student council VP, she finds herself in way over her head. Mac sees the competition as a way to finally step out from his father's shadow. Jamie leans on Lexi in the wake of his parents' divorce while Lexi struggles to be a more understanding girlfriend; Aisha seeks a new outlet after football is canceled; DeVante finds love with a rich Bayside girl, and Slater and a newly single Jessie grow closer despite their tumultuous romantic past."

For the time being, you can catch up on "Saved by the Bell" Season 1, streaming now on Peacock. The best part is that you can catch the first three episodes of the revival with a free subscription. However, if you want more than that, you'll have to cough up for a paid membership.