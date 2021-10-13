Get Your First Look At Season 2 Of The Saved By The Bell Reboot
It's a fabulous time to be alive if you're a fan of 1980s and '90s television. Given the plethora of streaming platforms available right now, each wants to differentiate itself from the other. That involves studios looking back at their collection of intellectual property to see what they can revive for new and old generations alike to enjoy. For Peacock, that consists of an update on the beloved classic sitcom "Saved by the Bell."
A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez), Jessie Spano (Berkley Lauren), and the rest of your favorite former Bayside students are back to get in on the fun. Some are parents while others are teachers, but they all can't help but get wrapped up in the crazy nonsense that goes on at Bayside High. The first season of the revival was a massive success and enough to warrant a follow-up, which is better than the likes of the "Punky Brewster" reboot can say. To celebrate the upcoming high school reunion, Peacock has released a slew of new images from the second season (via Collider). There's also a new trailer you can watch at your leisure. Come on; watch it. All the cool kids are doing it.
The new Saved by the Bell cast has spirit, yes they do
The trailer gets audiences back up to speed on what happened during the first season of the "Saved by the Bell" reboot. Basically, a group of underprivileged students has joined the community at the affluent Bayside High, and while there were some growing pains at first, things seem to have improved between the two subsets of students. For Season 2, they'll have to find a way to work together to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition, but that won't be the only thing transpiring.
Collider offers the following description for the upcoming season, set to come out on November 24, 2021: "Daisy is determined not to get sidetracked by 'Bayside nonsense,' but when a cute new student is elected student council VP, she finds herself in way over her head. Mac sees the competition as a way to finally step out from his father's shadow. Jamie leans on Lexi in the wake of his parents' divorce while Lexi struggles to be a more understanding girlfriend; Aisha seeks a new outlet after football is canceled; DeVante finds love with a rich Bayside girl, and Slater and a newly single Jessie grow closer despite their tumultuous romantic past."
For the time being, you can catch up on "Saved by the Bell" Season 1, streaming now on Peacock. The best part is that you can catch the first three episodes of the revival with a free subscription. However, if you want more than that, you'll have to cough up for a paid membership.