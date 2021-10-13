The Trailer For The Black Phone Will Give You Nightmares

The opening moments of the brand new trailer for "The Black Phone" introduce viewers to Finney Shaw (Mason Thames), a 13 year old boy, on his way home from school. He and his sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) pass by a poster for a missing boy, kidnapped by a criminal Gwen refers to as The Grabber. Seemingly moments later, Finney runs into a magician who asks for help picking up some dropped items. Finney soon finds out that the magician is none other than the Grabber (portrayed by Ethan Hawke) himself when he wakes up in a desolate cell containing little more than a decrepit bed and a black rotary phone.

Though the Grabber claims the phone is broken, pointing to a severed wire, Finney begins to receive calls from the ghosts of the kids the Grabber killed before kidnapping Finney. Together they use the knowledge they accumulated while being kidnapped to plot an escape. Meanwhile, Gwen is having dreams about Finney, and seems to be on her own journey to save her brother.

Though the trailer seems to tease Finney's escape, a montage of some horrific scenes appear to follow suggest his situation may be more complicated than it initially seems.

As announced at the trailer's end, "The Black Phone" will release in theaters on February 4, 2022.